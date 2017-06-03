Match ends, Juventus 1, Real Madrid 4.
Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid were crowned champions of Europe for a record 12th time after outclassing 10-man Juventus in a high-quality Champions League final in Cardiff.
Ronaldo put Real ahead with a first-time finish from 16 yards before Mario Mandzukic equalised from just inside the area with a sensational overhead kick beyond Keylor Navas.
Real took control after the interval, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro's deflected shot restoring the lead before Ronaldo sealed victory for Zinedine Zidane's side after poking home from close range following Luka Modric's cross.
Juventus played the last six minutes with 10 men after substitute Juan Cuadrado was booked twice inside 18 minutes, before substitute Marco Asensio hit the fourth after Marcelo's fine pass.
Zidane has now won back-to-back Champions Leagues - as well as this season's La Liga title - since he took charge of Real in January 2016.
Italian champions Juventus have lost five Champions League finals since they last won the competition in 1996.
Real forward Gareth Bale came on as a 77th-minute substitute in his home city after recovering from a calf injury.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 15BarzagliSubstituted forCuadradoat 66'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Alex SandroBooked at 70mins
- 5PjanicBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMarchisioat 70'minutes
- 6Khedira
- 23Dani Alves
- 21DybalaBooked at 12minsSubstituted forLeminaat 78'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 7Cuadrado
- 8Marchisio
- 18Lemina
- 22Asamoah
- 25Murara Neto
- 26Lichtsteiner
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 42mins
- 5Varane
- 4RamosBooked at 31mins
- 12Marcelo
- 8KroosBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMorataat 89'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 22IscoSubstituted forAsensioat 82'minutes
- 19Modric
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forBaleat 77'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 11Bale
- 13Casilla
- 16Kovacic
- 20Asensio
- 21Morata
- 23Danilo
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Real Madrid 4.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Dani Alves (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Hand ball by Dani Alves (Juventus).
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Real Madrid 4. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dani Alves (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Toni Kroos.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Isco.
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Lemina (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Mario Lemina replaces Paulo Dybala.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale replaces Karim Benzema.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dani Alves (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcelo.
Booking
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Isco is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Claudio Marchisio replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Booking
Alex Sandro (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Offside, Juventus. Sami Khedira tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.