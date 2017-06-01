Roberto Mancini: Italian appointed head coach of Zenit St Petersburg

Mancini spent four years at Manchester City from 2009-2013

Russia's Zenit St Petersburg have appointed ex-Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini as their new head coach on an initial three-year contract.

The former Italy forward, 52, replaces Mircea Lucescu who was sacked last week after one season in charge.

Zenit finished third in the Russian Premier League club and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Mancini, who won the Premier League title with Manchester City in 2012, most recently managed Inter Milan.

The Italian, who left Inter by mutual agreement in 2016, has the option of extending his contract at Zenit for a further two years.