Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward a British great - Gary Lineker

Gareth Bale has won two Champions Leagues with Real Madrid and could add another on Saturday

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale is one of the "best British players of all time", says former England striker Gary Lineker.

Since joining the Spanish giants from Tottenham for £85m in 2013, Bale has won a La Liga title, two Champions Leagues and the Copa del Rey.

The 27-year-old has scored 67 goals in 149 appearances for Los Blancos.

"I'd put him right up there," said Match of the Day presenter Lineker. "He has certainly got to be in the top 10."

Bale is an injury doubt for Saturday's Champions League final against Italian side Juventus in his home city of Cardiff, having damaged his calf on 23 April.

He scored to help Real beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra time in the 2014 final and he also netted from the spot as his side overcame Atletico 5-3 on penalties in the 2016 showpiece.

"[Bale's] won a lot of things, helped Wales be more successful than they have been in a long time, and he is playing for one of the giants of world football, so he is right up there and still in his prime," added former Tottenham striker Lineker.

"I have always loved him as a player. He is a wonderfully gifted footballer. I am sure he really wants to be part of this final, in his home town.

"He has had his share of injuries this season, which is a shame. But overall at Real Madrid he has proven himself as a world-class player.

"This game is not going to define him one way or the other, but it could add to [his reputation]."