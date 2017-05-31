Jason Kennedy: Carlisle United midfielder agrees two-year deal

Jason Kennedy scored 11 goals in 32 appearances last season

Carlisle United midfielder Jason Kennedy has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two side.

The 30-year-old moved to the Blues, initially on loan, in March 2015 from Bradford and made the switch permanent that summer.

The has spent time at seven clubs, including Middlesbrough, where he was a trainee.

"We know all about Jason and we're delighted that he's chosen to stay with the club," said boss Keith Curle.

"He's had offers from other clubs which were financially stronger than ours - but he enjoys Carlisle, he enjoys what this club is about and he feels he has a job to do."