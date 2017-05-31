BBC Sport - WSL highlights: Sunderland Ladies 0-1 Manchester City Women

Man City's late winner keeps title hopes alive

Watch highlights of Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Sunderland as Georgia Stanway nets a late winner to keep their WSL Spring Series title hopes alive.

