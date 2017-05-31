Czech Republic U20s 3-2 Scotland U20s

Scotland Under-20s captain Oliver Burke scored twice in the defeat

Oliver Burke scored twice as Scotland Under-20s lost to the Czech Republic in their opening match at the Toulon Tournament in France.

Captain Burke slid home the Scots' opener but Ondrej Chveja levelled before the break.

Ondrej Sasinka put the Czechs in front early in the second half at the Stade d'Honneur.

Burke converted a penalty after Ondrej Lingr's handball but Martin Graiciar netted the winner.

Scot Gemmill's Scots next play Brazil in Group C on Saturday and then face Indonesia on Tuesday.

The three group winners and best runner-up will progress to the semi-finals.

RB Leipzig winger Burke and Scott Wright, who started in attack in France, were late call-ups to Gemmill's squad along with Sam Wardrop after Greg Kiltie and Theo Archibald dropped out.

Burke, 20, won his fifth Scotland senior cap in March's 1-1 draw with Canada, but was not called up for the 10 June World Cup qualifier against England.

Scotland: Jack Ruddy, Anthony Ralston, Alex Iacovitti, Zak Jules, Greg Taylor, Joe Thomson, Ruben Sammut, Kyle Magennis, Aidan Nesbitt, Scott Wright, Oliver Burke. Subs: Ross Doohan, Jamie McCart, Ross McCrorie, Iain Wilson, Jordan Holsgrove, Ryan Hardie, Craig Wighton, Adam Frizzell.