Emmanuel Osabede: Cambridge United sign former Gillingham midfielder

Emmanuel Osadebe
Emmanuel Osadebe scored once in 31 appearances in 2016-17

Cambridge United have signed midfielder Emmanuel Osabede on a two-year deal following his release by Gillingham.

The 20-year-old former Dundalk youth player joined the Gills in 2015 following a spell in Tottenham's youth development programme.

He went on to play 52 times for the Gills but only made three starts after Ady Pennock took charge in January.

"Emmanuel is a player we have had on our radar for a long time now," boss Shaun Derry told the club website.

"He's physically combative with the ability to play in various roles and that gives us a fantastic number of choices for our midfield next season."

