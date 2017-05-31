Under-20 World Cup: Zambia come from behind to beat Germany

Zambia won the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil in March

African champions Zambia came from behind to beat Germany 4-3 after extra-time and advance to the quarter-finals of the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Zambia looked like they had the match won at 3-1 in the 89th minute but late goals from Suat Serdar and Jonas Arweiler ensured the game went to extra time.

Shemmy Mayembe was the Zambian hero with a goal early in the second period of the added 30 minutes.

Philipp Ochs had opened the scoring for the Germans eight minutes before the break.

Second-half goals from Zambia's Emmanuel Banda, Fashion Sakala and Enock Mwepu looked like giving their side the victory before the late German comeback.

Zambia will now play France or Italy in the last eight on Monday.