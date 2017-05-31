Jayden Stockley: No action for Aberdeen man after injury to Celtic's Kieran Tierney

Celtic's Kieran Tierney was caught by Aberdeen striker Jayden Stockley's elbow

Aberdeen's Jayden Stockley faces no action from the Scottish FA for the challenge that led to Kieran Tierney's Scottish Cup final facial injury.

The Dons striker caught the 19-year-old Celtic left-back with an arm midway through the first-half.

The Scotland defender was substituted and taken to hospital.

Stockley was not cautioned by referee Bobby Madden and, given that the official witnessed the incident, there is no case to answer.

Tierney returned in time to collect his winners' medal and lift the trophy following the Glasgow side's last-gasp 2-1 victory, which secured the domestic treble.

In his official Twitter account Stockley said: "Support was unbelievable. Thank you to all our incredible fans for the season and, no, it wasn't intentional in the slightest!"

Tierney stated on his official Twitter account that it was "worth a broken jaw haha".

Despite the injury, he has kept his place in Gordon Strachan's squad for Scotland's World Cup qualifier against England at Hampden Park on 10 June.