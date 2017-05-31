Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Chelsea, Cardiff, Wolves, Sheffield Utd, Dundee Utd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Portugal defender Bruno Alves has verbally agreed a £500,000 switch to Rangers from Cagliari, while a transfer deal is in place for Mexican midfielder Carlos Pena from Guadalajara, deals for midfielders Ryan Jack, from Aberdeen, and Graham Dorrans, from Norwich City, are also close to completion, but Wolves are favourites to sign defender Fabio Cardoso from Vitoria Setubal. (Daily Record)

Rangers are being tipped to sign Hearts winger Jamie Walker after the Edinburgh club said they would listen to offers for the want-away 23-year-old. (The Herald)

Celtic will face competition for the signature of Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes from Cardiff City, who failed to land the Republic of Ireland 29-year-old in January. (Daily Record)

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is not surprised that Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest are also interested in Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes along with Cardiff City and Celtic. (Daily Express, print edition)

Sheffield United are preparing a bid to take winger Gary Mackay-Steven on loan from Celtic with a view to signing the 26-year-old on a permanent deal. (Daily Record)

Liverpool have beaten off competition from Celtic, Leipzig and a number of Premier League rivals to sign Chelsea youth team striker Dominic Solanke. (The Scotsman)

Guadalajara's Carlos Pena is being linked with a move to Rangers

Scotland defender Grant Hanley is on the radar for Aston Villa, Cardiff City and Derby County, but the 25-year-old faces a major pay cut if he leaves Newcastle United. (Daily Mirror)

Paul Lambert, who left Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, is one of the favourites to take over as boss at Hull City, who are preparing to return to the English Championship following relegation.(Hull Daily Mail)

Scottish Championship outfit St Mirren have rejected an approach from top-tier Dundee for manager Jack Ross. (Daily Mail, print edition)

St Mirren are considering a move for Hearts winger Gavin Reilly, the 23-year-old who was on loan to Dunfermline Athletic in the second tier. (Daily Record, print edition)

Dundee United will back manager Ray McKinnon with the biggest playing budget in the Championship after they missed out on promotion via the play-offs. (The Courier)

The Scottish FA is taking a lead role in talks over a new European cup competition, Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster has revealed. (The Herald)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says completing a domestic treble without losing a game has eclipsed the personal honours he received after his 40-goal 2015-16 campaign. (The Scotsman)

Celtic face competition if they are to sign Jonny Hayes from Aberdeen

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon believes Scotland can end England's unbeaten run of 34 qualifying games stretching back to 2009 when the sides meet at Hampden on 10 June. (Daily Express, print edition)

Leipzig winger Oliver Burke is determined to shrug off the disappointment of being dropped from Scotland's senior squad to face England by captaining the under-20s side to victory at the Toulon Tournament. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen striker Jayden Stockley will not be retrospectively punished over the collision with Celtic's Kieran Tierney that forced the Scotland full-back to be substituted with a facial injury during Saturday's Scottish Cup final. (Press and Journal)

Tennis legend John McEnroe says Rangers are the only Scottish football club he has ever heard of. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER SPORT

Australia coach Michael Cheika has named an experimental squad, including eight uncapped players and without several star players, to face Scotland over the summer. (Sydney Morning Herald)

New Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has warned that, despite his nice-guy image, he can be a tough too as he prepares for his first matches in charge. (The National)