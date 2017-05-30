Callum Davidson: St Johnston assistant manager joins Scotland coaching staff

St Johnstone assistant manager Callum Davidson made 26 appearances for Scotland

St Johnstone assistant manager Callum Davidson has joined the Scotland backroom staff for next month's World Cup qualifier against England.

Davidson, 40, replaces Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty as a coach alongside manager Gordon Strachan and assistant Mark McGhee.

"We have done our homework and everyone speaks highly of Callum," Strachan told the Official Scotland Podcast.

"He has also been an international player and knows what is needed."

Docherty took on the role for the previous qualifier, a 1-0 home win over Slovenia, after Andy Watson left his position as assistant coach, the role previously held by Stuart McCall.

Davidson, who made 26 appearances for Scotland, joins the national set-up for the game against England at Hampden on 10 June. He has been assistant manager to Tommy Wright at St Johnstone for four years.

"There's a freshness and enthusiasm about him," Strachan added.

"We had a meeting to make sure we know each other and he understands his remit. He is very happy with that, he is going to be doing nothing different to what he has done at St Johnstone. They have had a great season [finishing fourth in the Premiership].

Docherty is assistant to Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

"I met Doc and he is a great coach and a good friend now, which is a bonus. He is always there to be called on.

"It will be good to have someone there permanent but it chops and changes because of circumstances, because these guys at the clubs really are called upon to do a lot more than just coaching."

Strachan also explained that he cut five players from his original 29-man squad because he didn't "want to waste anybody's time".

Steven Fletcher, fellow forward Jamie Murphy, midfielders John McGinn and Kenny McLean and goalkeeper Jack Hamilton are out of the squad.

And the Scotland boss said: "It's precious the time you spend with your family at this stage of the year and vital they get rest as well.

"I don't want a squad of 26 and three players don't get stripped because that's demoralising. So we will cut it down to 23 and hopefully it's worthwhile if you have that strip to take home to show your family.

"If someone gets injured, we will go with one less, I don't have a problem with that."