Bruno Alves: Portuguese defender arrives in Glasgow ahead of expected Rangers talks

Defender Bruno Alves has made 89 appearances for Portugal and is part of the country's Confederations Cup squad

Portuguese international Bruno Alves has arrived in Glasgow ahead of expected talks with Rangers.

The 35-year-old defender spent last season in Serie A with Cagliari and is part of Portugal's squad for the Confederations Cup in Russia.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has spoken of his determination to strengthen the squad for next season.

"We're going to have a competitive team that will please our fans and the history of this club," he said.