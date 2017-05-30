Zambia 'highly motivated' for Germany tie

Beston Chambeshi is aware of the threat posed by the Germans

Zambia coach Beston Chambeshi says his team is highly motivated for Wednesday's Fifa Under-20 World Cup tie against Germany.

The African champions take on the Europeans in Jeju, South Korea, as they look to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

Chambeshi has watched his side play some attractive football in the group stage and is looking for more of the same on Wednesday.

"They have a strong team but we are the African champions, so at least that morale is motivating us a lot," said Chambeshi.

He said his team had fully recovered from the 1-0 defeat they suffered against Costa Rica in their final Group C match.

"We are representing Africa and I think we have the strength and power to match Germany.

"We have to respect them, but they have to respect us too."

Zambia's prospects have been boosted by the return of captain Solomon Sakala who sat out the Costa Rica game through suspension.

"I'm happy the captain is back in the team; morale is high and the boys are looking forward to the game."

Chambeshi was part of Zambia's Olympic squad thrashed 4-0 by Germany during the 1988 Games in Seoul.

However, he said revenge was not his main motivation but getting the result to see them through to the next stage.

"In football, there is no revenge; we know everyone is looking at that [Seoul '88 defeat], but we buried that Seoul Olympics defeat.

"We have to do our very best so that we overcome Germany.

"That time Germany had [Jurgen] Klinsmann who was a high-class player.

"We also had good players, but now it's a different scenario."