Ryan Gauld: Sporting Lisbon's Scottish midfielder keen to stay abroad

Ryan Gauld (right) with former Sporting Lisbon player Mahmoud Shikabala

Ryan Gauld will discuss his immediate future with Sporting Lisbon in the summer but wants to remain abroad.

Gauld, 21, spent part of last season on loan at Vitoria Setubal but his first-team appearances at Sporting have been limited.

He joined Sporting from Dundee United on a six-year deal with a 60m euro (£48m) buyout clause in 2014.

"I report back for pre-season on 21 June so we'll take it as it goes from there," said Gauld.

"I've not been told anything as of yet. I'll go back, see how the pre-season goes and hopefully get a sit-down with someone at Sporting to see what the plan is, what they think's best for my development and where's best to go from there.

"First-team football's the main goal but preferably that would be abroad. I've really enjoyed my three years there. It's maybe not all gone to plan as I'd hoped, but I enjoy living abroad, I enjoy the style of football over there so that'd be something I'd be keen on.

Despite his frustration at not having more games, Gauld feels his time in Portugal has made him "absolutely" a better player.

"The first six months [of this season] I was playing in the first league in Portugal, which is obviously a great experience for myself," he told BBC Scotland.

"Even going back to Sporting and training everyday with the kind of boys that have won the European Championships last year with Portugal is clearly helping my development.

"This season was a bit up and down. I got what I wanted to begin with - experience in the First Division to see if I could handle it and then that loan move was cut short, which was frustrating."

Meanwhile, Gauld says his former Vitoria team-mate Fabio Cardoso, 23, would be a good signing for Rangers, who have been linked with the defender.

Vitoria's Cardoso has been capped up to under-20 level by Portugal

"He's a really good player, Fabio," said Gauld.

"First thing's first, he's a good defender. He knows how to defend. He's a very clever defender.

"If he was to go to Rangers, like I've been reading that he might be, I'd be pretty positive that he'd be a good signing for them.

"If it's Rangers, they're looking to have the ball all the time and he's a defender that's comfortable on the ball. He likes to take the ball, come into midfield with it and he distributes well as well so I think he's got all the right attributes to play in Scotland."