Dundee: club make formal approach to St Mirren to speak to Jack Ross

Dundee have made a formal approach to St Mirren to speak to manager Jack Ross about their managerial vacancy.

The approach was rebuffed, meaning compensation has not been agreed, but the Dens Park side are expected to make a further approach.

Dundee are seeking a successor to Neil McCann, who kept the side in the Premiership during a five-game stint as interim manager.

Ross steered St Mirren to Championship safety after taking over last October.