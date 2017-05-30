Dundee: club make formal approach to St Mirren to speak to Jack Ross

By Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland

St Mirren manager Jack Ross
St Mirren manager Jack Ross guided the team to Championship safety after taking over last October.

Dundee have made a formal approach to St Mirren to speak to manager Jack Ross about their managerial vacancy.

The approach was rebuffed, meaning compensation has not been agreed, but the Dens Park side are expected to make a further approach.

Dundee are seeking a successor to Neil McCann, who kept the side in the Premiership during a five-game stint as interim manager.

Ross steered St Mirren to Championship safety after taking over last October.

