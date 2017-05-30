Scottish Gossip: Kris Commons, Bruno Alves, Derek McInnes, Graham Dorrans

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kris Commons will spend the next fortnight deciding whether he is to retire from football. The injury-hit 33-year-old left Celtic when his contract expired at the end of the season having not played at all for the champions during the campaign.(Daily Mail)

Rangers are edging closure to the capture of 35-year-old Portuguese defender Bruno Alves, but he won't be available for the early stages of the Europa League. The Ibrox club have all but concluded a deal to sign Aberdeen skipper Ryan Jack and have also opened talks with Norwich in a bid to sign midfielder Graham Dorrans. (Daily Record)

Alves could put pen-to-paper to complete a switch from Serie A side Cagliari before he joins up with his national squad for the Confederations Cup. Portugal face Mexico in their first Group A match on 18 June 18 a meeting with hosts Russia in Moscow three days later. Their final group fixture is against New Zealand on 24 June. The final and third place play-off is on 2 July.(Evening Times)

Former Rangers captain Richard Gough believes Dorrans is "exactly the type of player" Pedro Caixinha should be trying to sign. Dorrans, 30, has two years of his current contract still to run but will leave Carrow Road this summer. Gough handed Dorrans his senior debut as Livingston boss in 2005. (Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes could find the challenge of taking Sunderland back to the Premier League "enticing". (National)

Dundee want to speak to St Mirren boss Jack Ross as a replacement for interim manager Neil McCann who has returned to his job at Sky TV after keeping the Dark Blues in the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Record)

Ross is rated highly after the job he did at Alloa and then in keeping St Mirren in the Championship last season. The former Hearts coach could get out of his contract for minimal compensation, but he is currently on holiday and Saints say there has been no enquiry from Inverness. Others likely to be of interest are Alan Stubbs, John Hughes and Jim Duffy. (Daily Express)

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre is in the frame for the vacancy at Dens Park after McCann turned down the chance to become Paul Hartley's permanent replacement. (Press and Journal)

Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata is determined to play his part for Celtic when the next Champions League campaign kicks off in July, with Brendan Rodgers' side having to negotiate three qualifiers to reach the group stage. The 26-year-old says: "We know there are big teams in there but we know we can do well. We'll keep improving, day after day, game after game."(Daily Express)

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon admits he is having trouble sleeping after his team lost to Hamilton in the Premiership play-off final. "The biggest sadness is I went to the well repeatedly with so many players and we didn't have enough to get over the line," he says. "That's what really killed us but I'm a positive person and I've had enough setbacks to be able to see the bigger picture." (Daily Record)

Tannadice midfielder Scott Fraser has told the fan at the centre of an angry bust-up with skipper Sean Dillon, just after United's defeat by Hamilton, that he should be embarrassed. Says Fraser: "I think that was shocking. Apparently the fan said we don't care. You can't label that at anyone in this team. I don't think that's fair."(National)

New Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Willie Finlayson could target Aberdeen youth coach Paul Sheerin as Richie Foran's replacement, now that the Irishman has been sacked following the Highlanders' relegation. (Sun)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney declares himself fit to face England a week on Saturday despite the broken jaw which ended his Scottish Cup final.(Daily Record)

Tierney, 20, was classed as a major doubt for the Auld Enemy showdown at Hampden on June 10, but it's claimed he has already told Scotland boss Gordon Strachan he wants to remain in the squad for the must-win game.(Sun)

Morton's Ross Forbes, Motherwell striker Scott McDonald and Hearts winger Jamie Walker are in Scottish football's top 50 players for the season just ended.(Scotsman)

Asked if Celtic being so far ahead of their rivals was bad for the league, Neil Doncaster, the Scottish Professional Football League chief executive, says: "That Celtic enjoyed such remarkable and unprecedented consistency in this season's Ladbrokes Premiership has received deserved recognition and even an acknowledgement from their own first team manager that it may never happen again." (Evening Times)

Andrey Kuznetsov expects to have "good chances" to beat Andy Murray in the opening round of the French Open. The Russian world number 73 will provide the first test of Murray's fragile confidence at Roland Garros after a season of struggle for the world number one. (Daily Mail)

Kuznetsov says: "I understand, of course, that Andy is the favourite of this match but I think I will have chances, good chances. I think I prepared pretty good for this tournament and I think I'm ready to play good."(Evening Express)