Inverness Caledonian Thistle part with manager Richie Foran

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have parted company with manager Richie Foran following relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Caley Thistle rallied with three wins in their last four games but fell one point short of Hamilton Academical.

Chairman and chief executive Kenny Cameron stood down three days after relegation was confirmed.

New chairman Willie Finlayson told his club website: "Richie has been a great servant and put 100% into his job."

He said that had been the case "in his job as manager and previously as a player".

Former Motherwell striker Foran had signed as a player for Caley Thistle after leaving Southend United in 2009.

After an injury disrupted season, the 36-year-old Irishman was promoted to player-manager last summer on a four-year contract after the departure of John Hughes.

With Foran's side sitting bottom of the table, former Caley Thistle assistant Maurice Malpas was recruited to the coaching team in April.

They won three of their last five fixtures, but it was Hamilton who claimed the play-off spot and went on to retain their Premiership place by beating Dundee United.

Following relegation, Foran lamented his decision not to rid the dressing-room of what he called "two or three bad apples" during the January transfer window.