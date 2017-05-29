BBC Sport - Tottenham Ladies 3-0 Blackburn Ladies: Spurs ladies seal promotion with 30-yard lob
Spurs ladies seal promotion with 30-yard lob
- From the section Women's Football
Watch Wendy Martin's 30-yard lob as Tottenham seal promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time in 2017-18 after a 3-0 win over Blackburn in a third-tier play-off at The Valley.
