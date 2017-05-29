Dundee: Neil McCann not staying after five weeks as interim manager

Neil McCann (left) led his side clear of relegation trouble

Neil McCann has left Dundee after just over a month as interim manager of the Scottish Premiership club.

The former Dundee and Scotland winger, who is a television football pundit, steered the club clear of relegation

But the club said in a website statement: "Since Neil returned to the club, the process for finding our next permanent manager began.

"Extensive discussions have taken place over the past few weeks, and the process continues this week."

No specific reason was given for the 42-year-old's exit, although it is thought McCann decided against continuing in the role.

But Dundee's statement said he gone after "fulfilling his role as interim manager" and they pointed out that: "Sky very kindly allowed Neil to step away from his contract to answer the call for the past five weeks.

"We are grateful to them and also to Neil for his hard work over the period."

Under McCann, who succeeded the sacked Paul Hartley on 18 April with the Dark Blues sitting second bottom of the table, Dundee ended a run of seven straight defeats to win two games in a row.

McCann (left) will return to his job as a television pundit

They drew their next match but ended the season with two defeats but two points above the play-off spot occupied by Hamilton Academical.

McCann, who said he was "embarrassed" by a 4-0 defeat by Accies on the final day, told Dundee's website: "I'd like to thank everyone at Dundee FC for their hard work in the time I was manager there.

"It was an honour to become manager of the club where my playing career started and finished.

"I'm very proud I was able to succeed in keeping them in the Scottish Premiership. I wish them great success in the future."

Managing director John Nelms thanked McCann for his time in charge.

"He came in and did the job we asked him to do," he said. "The club once again owes Neil a debt of gratitude.

"Neil is certainly a credit to Dundee Football Club and Scottish football as a whole."