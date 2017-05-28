Scottish Gossip: Hayes, Christie, Nicholson

From the section

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are set to make a move for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes, with a player-plus-cash deal possibly involving Ryan Christie. (Sun)

Aberdeen could be set to offer £500,000 for Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie, with the Parkhead side also getting a large sell-on clause. (Times - print edition)

Pittodrie boss Derek McInnes says only a "special job" could lure him from Aberdeen. (Sun)

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie has blasted counterpart Scott Brown for goading the Aberdeen support at full-time after the Scottish Cup final.(Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has issued a challenge to his team to make a real impact in next season's Champions League. (Daily Express)

Could Brendan Rodgers tempt Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes to Celtic?

Pedro Caixinha hopes to step up Rangers' recruitment drive this week by landing Benfica pair Daniel Candeias and Dalcio.(Sun)

Rangers are also closing in on Norwich City star Graham Dorrans. (Daily Record - print edition)

Hearts midfielder Sam Nicholson will jet out to Minnesota on Monday as his shock MLS move inches another step closer.(Sun)

Dundee United goalkeeper Cammy Bell admits the players now fear for their futures after failing to clinch promotion to the Premiership. (Sun)

And Tannadice boss Ray McKinnon insists the club board must invest in the squad after the play-off defeat to Hamilton.(Daily Record)