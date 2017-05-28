WSL 1 Spring Series: Chelsea hit seven past Liverpool as Arsenal beat Man City

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL Highlights: Chelsea 7-0 Liverpool

Chelsea Ladies stunned Spring Series leaders Liverpool 7-0 while Manchester City lost to Arsenal on a pivotal day in the Women's Super League title race.

Chelsea's WSL 1 hopes are in their own hands after Gilly Flaherty, Fran Kirby, Ji So-yun, Maren Mjelde, Karen Carney, Erin Cuthbert and Drew Spence's goals.

That came while City lost a league game for the first time since April 2015.

England midfielder Jordan Nobbs' fine second-half free-kick won that match to boost the fourth-placed Gunners' hopes.

Liverpool have one match left and lead the table, but they have played a game more than the rest of the top four and second-placed Chelsea have a vastly superior goal difference.

City's rare loss saw them slip to third, level on points with Chelsea and one above Arsenal, with just two points separating first and fourth.

Chelsea's huge win was their final league game at their Wheatsheaf Park home - before their move to AFC Wimbledon's Kingsmeadow ground for September - and they will be crowned Spring Series champions if they win their remaining matches at Bristol City and Birmingham, barring a big swing in goal difference.

Sunday's other games, between Reading and Birmingham plus Yeovil Town and Sunderland, began at 14:00 BST.