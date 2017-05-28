Derek McInnes: Aberdeen boss will attract attention - Willie Miller

McInnes can't hide his frustration at full-time after Aberdeen's Scottish Cup final loss

The speculation surrounding the future of Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes comes as no surprise to former Pittodrie hero Willie Miller.

McInnes, 45, is among those being considered as a replacement for David Moyes at Sunderland.

"It's been five fabulous years under Derek," Miller told BBC Scotland. "He has brought good times to the club.

"If you are a player or a manager doing well at Aberdeen, then you're going to attract attention."

Aberdeen have finished as Premiership runners-up to Celtic for three years running and lost out to the champions in both of this season's cup finals.

McInnes, formerly in charge of St Johnstone and Bristol City, arrived in March 2013 and is under contract until 2019.

"If Derek decides to go then you have to respect that decision," added Miller, a former Dons captain and manager.

"The lure of a move south is huge. Sunderland would be a challenge and English clubs don't come calling very often. If a club comes in, then he has to consider it.

"But I'm like other Aberdeen fans in that I hope he stays because he has done a fantastic job."

Midfielder Ryan Jack is one of the players moving on this summer under freedom of contract

McInnes won the League Cup in 2014, the club's first trophy since 1995, and Aberdeen pushed Celtic all the way in Saturday's Scottish Cup final before losing out to a Tom Rogic goal in stoppage time.

Following the 2-1 defeat at Hampden, McInnes was full of praise for his team, while lamenting the financial gulf between the sides and the imminent loss of some key players.

Miller spent three years as manager at Pittodrie and can share a similar frustration, having finished second in every competition to Rangers in 1992-93.

"The club has worked hard to get debt free and they have to stay stable," said Miller on the topic of spending power.

"They are in position where they have a little room for manoeuvre and they have obviously supported Derek.

"But it's a big ask. There is a huge financial gap to Celtic and that isn't going to change.

"Aberdeen are in a good position going forward to keep themselves at the top end of the game in Scotland."

Rogic won the Scottish Cup for Celtic with a stoppage-time goal

Many were surprised by McInnes' decision to omit top scorer Adam Rooney at Hampden but Miller, who won four Scottish Cups during his time as captain, was impressed by his old club's approach.

"I thought his tactics were perfect," he said. "He was very close to getting the perfect day for the fans.

"The players and supporters will be disappointed they did not lift the cup but they can be more than happy with their performance.

"It was an outstanding game of football, a great occasion. I think most commentators thought it was going to be a stroll in the park for Celtic but it certainly wasn't that.

"It was on a knife-edge right until the Rogic goal.

"Joe Lewis was magnificent in goal but they just couldn't last. They had put so much into it and the tank was getting empty towards the end."