Rachel Daly: England & Houston Dash forward treated for heat exhaustion

Rachel Daly collapsed at the end of Houston Dash's game against Seattle Reign

England forward Rachel Daly has been treated for heat exhaustion after collapsing at the end of a match in the United States on Saturday.

Daly, who plays for Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League, was taken to hospital after the side's 2-0 defeat by Seattle Reign.

The televised game at Houston's Compass Stadium was played in high humidity, with temperatures reaching over 32C.

The league said in a statement that it would review start times for its games.

Daly, who has been released from hospital, described the experience as "frightening".

"Everyone who knows me knows I'm a player who will give everything and those conditions are not safe to play at your maximum," she said.

The National Women's Soccer League said it had worked with Houston Dash on scheduling before the season started in an attempt to avoid the heat.

"The safety of our players is always our top priority and, due to the high temperature in Houston, we implemented water breaks to provide additional opportunities to help the players stay hydrated," it added.

"We will immediately review these measures to prevent this situation from occurring in the future."