BBC Sport - FA Cup: Arsenal lift the FA Cup after win over Chelsea
Watch Arsenal lift record 13th FA Cup
- From the section Football
Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker helps club captain Laurent Koscielny lift the FA Cup after the Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley to win the trophy for a record 13th time.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea
