BBC Sport - FA Cup: Arsenal take controversial FA Cup final lead
Arsenal take controversial FA Cup lead
- From the section Football
Alexis Sanchez gives Arsenal an early lead in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, despite calls for offside and an alleged handball in the build-up.
Follow live BBC TV, radio and text coverage of Arsenal v Chelsea in the FA Cup final
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired