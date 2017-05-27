BBC Sport - FA Cup: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea highlights

Highlights: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Arsenal win the FA Cup for a record 13th time, beating Chelsea in a thrilling final at Wembley to deny the Blues a league and cup double.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

  From the section iPlayer
