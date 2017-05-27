South Africa end their U-20 World Cup campaign with a draw
South Africa's Under-20 World Cup campaign in South Korea came to an end on Saturday with a 0-0 draw against Group D leaders Uruguay in Incheon.
The draw left Amajita bottom of the group after Japan and Italy drew 2-2 in Choenan.
Earlier on Saturday, Zambia lost 1-0 to Costa Rica in their final Group C game.
The Junior Chipolpolo, who had already booked their place in the next round, were beaten by a 15th minute goal from Jostin Daly.
The result in Cheonan ensured that Costa Rica would join Zambia and Portugal in the last 16.
Portugal were 2-1 winners over Iran in Incheon in the other Group C match, leaving Zambia as group winners.