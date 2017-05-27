South Africa end their U-20 World Cup campaign with a draw

Fifa Under 20 World Cup trophy
Zambia, Guinea, Senegal and South Africa have all been representing Africa at the Fifa Under 20 World Cup in South Korea

South Africa's Under-20 World Cup campaign in South Korea came to an end on Saturday with a 0-0 draw against Group D leaders Uruguay in Incheon.

The draw left Amajita bottom of the group after Japan and Italy drew 2-2 in Choenan.

Earlier on Saturday, Zambia lost 1-0 to Costa Rica in their final Group C game.

The Junior Chipolpolo, who had already booked their place in the next round, were beaten by a 15th minute goal from Jostin Daly.

The result in Cheonan ensured that Costa Rica would join Zambia and Portugal in the last 16.

Portugal were 2-1 winners over Iran in Incheon in the other Group C match, leaving Zambia as group winners.

Click here for U-20 World Cup results from the Fifa website

