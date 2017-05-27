South Africa end their U-20 World Cup campaign with a draw

Zambia, Guinea, Senegal and South Africa have all been representing Africa at the Fifa Under 20 World Cup in South Korea

South Africa's Under-20 World Cup campaign in South Korea came to an end on Saturday with a 0-0 draw against Group D leaders Uruguay in Incheon.

The draw left Amajita bottom of the group after Japan and Italy drew 2-2 in Choenan.

Earlier on Saturday, Zambia lost 1-0 to Costa Rica in their final Group C game.

The Junior Chipolpolo, who had already booked their place in the next round, were beaten by a 15th minute goal from Jostin Daly.

The result in Cheonan ensured that Costa Rica would join Zambia and Portugal in the last 16.

Portugal were 2-1 winners over Iran in Incheon in the other Group C match, leaving Zambia as group winners.

Click here for U-20 World Cup results from the Fifa website