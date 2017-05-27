BBC football analyst Pat Nevin looks at the tactics Arsenal and Chelsea will use for Saturday's FA Cup final, and how the two teams will line up.

Arsenal are short of defenders, with Laurent Koscielny suspended, Gabriel injured and both Kieran Gibbs and Shkodran Mustafi fitness doubts.

Chelsea are at full strength at Wembley.

This clip is originally from 5 live Sport, Saturday, 27 May 2017.