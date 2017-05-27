BBC Sport - Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: Lack of respect towards me a disgrace

Lack of respect towards me a disgrace - Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger describes the lack of respect towards him this season as a "disgrace" and says it tarnishes the reputation of the club.

Watch the Arsene Wenger special on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & mobile app from 15:15 BST.

