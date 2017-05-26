Danny Rose: Tottenham need Champions League 'marquee signing'

Danny Rose scored twice in 18 Premier League appearances this season

Full-back Danny Rose says "one marquee signing" this summer could help Tottenham claim silverware next season.

Spurs were Premier League runners-up this term and lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals. They also went out in the Champions League group stages.

But Rose says a big name could enable them to "push forward" and win a first trophy since 2008.

"We have to do a lot better. We just hope we can win some silverware," he told BBC Radio 5 live's Friday Social.

In a wide-ranging interview, Rose also said that:

That he expects captain Harry Kane to stay and try and break records

But that some players 'might fancy a change' or feel Spurs are a 'nearly club'

Spurs need to add depth as well as quality to their squad

And that he thought he would never break through under Harry Redknapp

'A player might feel he has done enough'

Rose, 26, is one of a number of Spurs players to have been linked with a move this summer, with Kane, Kyle Walker and Dele Alli also the subject of speculation.

Earlier this month, manager Mauricio Pochettino said the club cannot compete with the Premier League's biggest clubs on wages.

But left-back Rose said that money might not be the only factor when it comes to the future of Spurs' stars.

"I was told a few months ago these next two or three windows are going to be the ones where full-backs are going to go for a lot of money so we'll see," he said.

"There is only so much the club can do; a lot of it has got to be down to the individual.

"Someone like Harry Kane, I can tell you that his mindset will be 'I'm staying at Tottenham, I'm going to break every single record, I'm going to captain this club into the new stadium' so when you've got a player like him with that mindset I don't think Tottenham have to worry.

"But it depends where the individual is in the stage of his career. He might feel he has done enough at Tottenham and might fancy a change or might feel Tottenham is the nearly club that nearly wins the league and might choose to move on.

"The club can only try and make a player see that they are going in the right direction and 'if you stick with us it won't be long before we are winning something'."

'Imagine if Alli or Eriksen got injured'

Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli both started almost every Premier League game for Spurs

Rose has not played since the end of January because of a knee injury, but his absence is one of the few that the north London side suffered this term.

Eight players made at least 30 Premier League starts, with influential midfielders Alli and Christian Eriksen starting 36 and 35 games respectively.

But England international Rose admits such consistency of selection is unusual and that Spurs need to invest before a season playing home games at Wembley.

"We could have a better squad in terms of depth," he said. "Thankfully Dele doesn't really get any injuries but just imagine if that happened or someone like Christian got injured."

Pochettino v Redknapp

Rose is the longest-serving player in the Tottenham squad, having joined the club from Leeds in 2007.

He scored a spectacular 35-yard volley on his league debut against Arsenal in 2010 but struggled to establish himself under both Redknapp and Andre Villas-Boas.

Asked about Pochettino, who has been in charge at White Hart Lane since the summer of 2014, Rose said: "I wish he was my manager from when I was 18.

"Working under Harry was difficult and I sort of gave up thinking I could play for Tottenham week-in, week-out.

"The kids don't realise how lucky they are to have a manager like the one we've got now. If I was one of them I'd be rubbing my hands together - as a young kid it's the best time to be playing for Tottenham.

"Whenever we go through a difficult moment he doesn't want us to panic, he studies the game all day and night and fully trusts us to cope with whatever he asks of us."