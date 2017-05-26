BBC Sport - FA Cup: Ian Wright faces Elis James in FA Cup Line-up Jenga Thriller
Wright v James: FA Cup Line-up Jenga Thriller
- From the section Football
Arsenal legend Ian Wright takes on Elis James and Josh Widdicombe from the BBC Three sitcom 'Josh' in an FA Cup final edition of Football Line-up Jenga Thriller.
Watch the FA Cup final live Arsenal v Chelsea from 16:15 BST on BBC One, the BBC Red Button and online.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired