Antonio Conte: Chelsea manager would like to extend contract

Antonio Conte has won the league title in his last four years in club management - with Juventus and Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he is "happy to stay" with the Premier League champions "for many years".

The Blues won the title in Conte's first season in charge and face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The 47-year-old was named League Managers' Association manager of the year and has been linked with Inter Milan in his native Italy.

However, he said: "If the club give me the possibility to stay and extend my contract, for sure I'm available to."

Former Juventus boss Conte has two years left on his contract, having joined Chelsea last summer after a spell in charge of Italy.

His team could complete Chelsea's second league and FA Cup Double with victory over the Gunners at Wembley and the Italian said: "We have the same idea about the future, the way we have to do together, to improve the squad and the team.

"And I'm happy for this season. I'm happy to stay here and I hope to stay here for many years."