Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid forward's astonishing 12 months in pictures 31 May From the section European Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/40060597 Read more about sharing. June 2016: Ronaldo's Euro 2016 campaign did not start well - 20 shots, zero goals for Portugal. But a superb, flicked finish against Hungary in the group stages made him the first player to score in four different European Championship finals July 2016: Portugal captain Ronaldo scored in the semi-final against Wales, but his final ended in tears as he came off injured after 25 minutes. Despair turned to joy as his country defeated France 1-0 to win a major tournament for the first time August 2016: Ronaldo was named Uefa's Best Player in Europe for the second time after a season that saw him not only triumph at Euro 2016 but also score the decisive penalty as Real Madrid won a shootout in the Champions League final September 2016: It is not like Ronaldo to miss out on a record-breaking event but he was sidelined with illness as Real Madrid won 2-0 at Espanyol to secure a club-record 16th consecutive La Liga victory October 2016: Yet another hat-trick to add to Ronaldo's collection - this time against Alaves. The significance of this particular treble was that it meant he had now scored against all 31 teams he had faced in La Liga November 2016: Year after year... Ronaldo netted against Sporting Gijon to become the first player to score more than 30 La Liga goals in a calendar year for seven consecutive years. In doing so he also became the first player ever to score more than 50 goals for club and country in six consecutive calendar years December 2016: World's best player... again. Ronaldo claimed the Ballon D'Or for the fourth time to add yet another individual award to his museum in Madeira January 2017: For the second time this season Ronaldo missed out as his club set a new record - this time a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey saw Real set a new Spanish record of 40 matches unbeaten February 2017: Eclipsing a former team-mate - Ronaldo's assist to Toni Kroos against Napoli took him to 31 - and saw him move into top spot ahead of former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs March 2017: Ronaldo scored his 70th international goal for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier against Hungary, becoming the fourth-highest European international goalscorer of all time. But what most people were talking about in March was the statue that appeared of Ronaldo at Madeira Airport in Funchal - Niall Quinn anyone? April 2017: Ton up. Ronaldo completed a hat-trick against Bayern Munich as he became the first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League. He followed it up with a semi-final first-leg hat-trick against Atletico Madrid to become the first player score back-to-back trebles in the competition's knockout stages May 2017: Another month, another record. Ronaldo's strike against Celta Vigo meant he became the all-time leading goalscorer in the top five European leagues with 368 goals, beating Englishman Jimmy Greaves' 46-year record