Scottish Gossip: Scottish Cup final, Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, 'Gullit' link, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are weighing up a move for Mexico World Cup star Carlos Pena. The Leon midfielder, known as 'Gullit' on account of his physical resemblance to the Dutch legend Ruud, would require a work permit.

Full story: Scottish Sun

Vitoria Setubal boss Jose Coucerio says he is powerless to prevent Rangers from sealing a £1m deal for defender Fabio Cardoso. "I want to keep Fabio," says Coucerio. "But my team is not as big and strong as Rangers. To make a good team you need good players but this is life."

Full story: Daily Record

Celtic's majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has revealed the club's next target under Brendan Rodgers is to reach the last 16 of the Champions League. "That's what we're aiming for, that's what the manager has set his sights on and we're looking for continuous improvement at the club," says Desmond.

Full story: Daily Record

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts, on loan from Manchester City, received a pre-Scottish Cup final boost with a call-up to England's Under-21 squad for the Euro 2017 finals. (Various)

Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson has expressed surprise that winger Barrie McKay is available for sale. "Rangers should be trying to tie the 22-year-old down and making him an integral part of their future plans," says Ferguson. (Daily Record)

Lee McCulloch has gone on holiday with no deal in place for him to become Kilmarnock manager. McCulloch, as interim boss, guided Kilmarnock to Premiership safety after succeeding Lee Clark. (Various)

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller struggles to understand why Dons boss Derek McInnes hasn't attracted more attention from other clubs. "He maybe has and we've not heard about it," says BBC Sportsound pundit Miller. "But he is very close to Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne and they have a very good mutual understanding." (Scottish Sun)

Hearts manager Ian Cathro says he is targeting quality not quantity as he aims to overhaul his squad at Tynecastle ahead of next season's Premiership tilt. (Various)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis would love to win the Scottish Cup final for his Dad

Peter Lovenkrands, who has been appointed as a coach with Rangers' youth academy, hopes to one day manage the club he played for. "I have ambitions, I would love to be higher up," he says. (The National)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has urged his team-mates not to spurn the opportunity to secure a domestic Treble in Brendan Rodgers' first season as manager, when they lock horns with Aberdeen in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. (Various)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis says his ill father won't be able to come to Hampden for the Scottish Cup final but will instead cheer on his son at home in England. "He hasn't been very well recently and won't be able to come up," says Lewis. "He will be watching on television and cheering us on. It would be great to take a medal back down to him." (Daily Mail)

Scotland women's head coach Anna Signeul says the players are "devastated" to lose midfielder Kim Little for the Euro 2017 finals through injury. Little, who has 117 caps, has ruptured her anterior cruciate knee ligament. "We are devastated," says Signeul. "First and foremost for Kim, and for the team as well." (The Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Liz McColgan-Nuttle is excited by the current crop of Scottish athletics stars. "There's a very strong group there... we have athletes now we can truly label as 'world-class'." (Various)

Andy Murray's former coach Brad Gilbert believes the return to form for Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal can have a galvanising effect on the Scot. "I think this will inspire Andy to put a little fuel to the fire," says Gilbert. (The Herald)

Scotland call-up Sean Kennedy would "hate to think" that the nation's sevens team might be scrapped at the top level to make way for a combined Great Britain side. (The Scotsman)