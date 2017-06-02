International friendly: Northern Ireland 1-0 New Zealand

From the section

Liam Boyce fires home against New Zealand in the Windsor Park friendly on Friday night

Liam Boyce scored his first Northern Ireland goal to secure a friendly win over New Zealand in Belfast.

The Ross County striker cut inside before rifling low into the net after six minutes and the hosts dominated the remainder of the first half.

New Zealand finally posed a threat after the break with substitute Kosta Barbarouses denied by the woodwork.

It was a deserved victory and a good workout for next week's crucial World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

More to follow...