International friendly: Northern Ireland 1-0 New Zealand
Liam Boyce scored his first Northern Ireland goal to secure a friendly win over New Zealand in Belfast.
The Ross County striker cut inside before rifling low into the net after six minutes and the hosts dominated the remainder of the first half.
New Zealand finally posed a threat after the break with substitute Kosta Barbarouses denied by the woodwork.
It was a deserved victory and a good workout for next week's crucial World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.
Line-ups
Northern Ireland
- 1McGovernSubstituted forCarrollat 84'minutes
- 6Flanagan
- 18Hughes
- 5Evans
- 16Norwood
- 2McLaughlin
- 17LundSubstituted forDavisat 45'minutes
- 11BruntSubstituted forFergusonat 45'minutes
- 14DallasSubstituted forPatonat 74'minutes
- 9BoyceSubstituted forLaffertyat 45'minutes
- 21MagennisSubstituted forMcCartanat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Ferguson
- 4Thompson
- 7McGinn
- 8Davis
- 10Lafferty
- 12Mannus
- 15Paton
- 19McCartan
- 20Lafferty
- 23Carroll
New Zealand
- 1Marinovic
- 5Boxall
- 22DuranteBooked at 87mins
- 20Smith
- 18ColveySubstituted forBarbarousesat 63'minutes
- 15LewisSubstituted forTuilomaat 45'minutes
- 8McGlinchey
- 14ThomasSubstituted forSmeltzat 79'minutes
- 17DoyleSubstituted forWynneat 72'minutes
- 11RojasSubstituted forPattersonat 63'minutes
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 2Brotherton
- 3Wynne
- 4Tzimopoulos
- 6Tuiloma
- 7Barbarouses
- 10Smeltz
- 12Moss
- 13Patterson
- 16Ingham
- 19Rufer
- 21Roux
- 23Williams
- Referee:
- Laurent Kopriwa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northern Ireland 1, New Zealand 0.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland).
Monty Patterson (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, New Zealand. Michael Boxall tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Oliver Norwood (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shane Ferguson.
Attempt blocked. Shay McCartan (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Andrew Durante (New Zealand) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Shay McCartan (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Durante (New Zealand).
Foul by Paul Paton (Northern Ireland).
Shane Smeltz (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland. Roy Carroll replaces Michael McGovern.
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland. Shay McCartan replaces Josh Magennis.
Offside, Northern Ireland. Paul Paton tries a through ball, but Aaron Hughes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Paul Paton (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Oliver Norwood (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Boxall (New Zealand).
Substitution
Substitution, New Zealand. Shane Smeltz replaces Ryan Thomas.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland).
Chris Wood (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northern Ireland. Paul Paton replaces Stuart Dallas.
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Northern Ireland).
Ryan Thomas (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, New Zealand. Michael Boxall tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, New Zealand. Deklan Wynne replaces Tom Doyle.
Aaron Hughes (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kosta Barbarouses (New Zealand).
Kosta Barbarouses (New Zealand) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Offside, New Zealand. Bill Poni Tuiloma tries a through ball, but Tom Doyle is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.
Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kosta Barbarouses (New Zealand).
Shane Ferguson (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Boxall (New Zealand).
Substitution
Substitution, New Zealand. Kosta Barbarouses replaces Kip Colvey.
Substitution
Substitution, New Zealand. Monty Patterson replaces Marco Rojas.
Offside, New Zealand. Bill Poni Tuiloma tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Offside, Northern Ireland. Michael McGovern tries a through ball, but Josh Magennis is caught offside.
Offside, New Zealand. Andrew Durante tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.