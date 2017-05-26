Scottish Cup: Celtic's Craig Gordon seeks second Scottish Cup win 11 years after first

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has kept 27 clean sheets in domestic competitions this season

Craig Gordon says he took his first Scottish Cup final with Hearts for granted but will cherish every moment of this season's Hampden showpiece.

The Celtic goalkeeper hopes to win the treble against Aberdeen, and lift the cup for the second time in 11 years.

"I remember thinking that [2006 final] was the first of many opportunities to win cup competitions," Gordon said.

"The older you get, you realise they don't come around very often, especially one like this."

Gordon has been a key performer for Celtic this season as the champions completed the league campaign unbeaten and now hope to add the Scottish Cup to the Scottish League Cup won last November, against Aberdeen.

'Something I would cherish'

At 34, Gordon says he appreciates these opportunities more than he did as a 23-year-old appearing in his first Hampden final when Hearts defeated Gretna.

Some of his teammates that day: Steven Pressley, Paul Hartley and Andy Webster all went on to win the Scottish Cup again with other clubs, and Gordon wants to emulate them.

"A few of the other plays in that Hearts team with me have managed to do it," Gordon said. "It would be something special and something I would cherish, but we have to win the game first.

Craig Gordon won the Scottish Cup with Hearts in 2006 after a penalty shoot-out win over Gretna

"You never know how many more there are going to be. The closer you get to the end of your career, the more important these become.

"That was a great day for me, to win the Scottish Cup with Hearts, and to do it again and be part of a treble-winning season would be incredible.

"It's a great opportunity to make history, to be one of the best teams to have ever played for this club. If we can do it, we'll always be remembered and to be part of something like that is very special."

Despite Celtic defeating Aberdeen in all five of their meetings this season, Gordon expects a tough and competitive encounter at Hampden.

"They finished second in the last couple of seasons and they are the second best team," he said. "We've found it difficult in the games against them. They've given us very good games in the past and I'm sure it will be no different this time.

"We've just got to concentrate on the game, we can't get carried away with everything. We know what's at stake but we'll be going to play our game. If we can concentrate on our performance and play well enough to win the game, all of that will come with it.

"You can lose any match, that's what makes the season we've had so special so far. We have to go out there and play with the confidence that we've been playing with. If we do that, we'll give ourselves a great chance."