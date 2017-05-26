Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Arsenal FA Cup win would make it a 'better season'

Arsene Wenger won the first of his six FA Cups with Arsenal in 1998 against Newcastle

2017 FA Cup final Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Saturday, 27 May Kick-off: 17:30 BST

Arsenal failed to "move forward with the other top teams" in the Premier League this season, says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as they prepare for the FA Cup final.

The Gunners missed out on a place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after finishing fifth.

Arsenal face Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday (17:30 BST), with the Blues aiming for a league and cup Double.

"In football, winning trophies is what it is all about," said the midfielder.

"The season has been an odd one and if you look at the table, we finished on 75 points. In other years, that might have left us in a different situation.

"Times change and you have to move forward with the other top teams. We have failed to do that in the league and that is why we missed out on the top four.

"We wanted to finish higher up in the league, there is no doubting that. We cannot hide from that and we need to own up to that.

"The FA Cup is a big trophy, one we want to win and which would definitely boost morale going into next season."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came on as a last minute substitute in Arsenal's FA Cup final win over Aston Villa in 2015

The north London side's season has been beset by fans calling for manager Arsene Wenger to end his long association with the club.

The Frenchman has been with the Gunners since 1996 and said on Wednesday he "does not know" if the match against Chelsea will be his last as boss.

If his side win, Wenger will claim his seventh FA Cup - matching the number of times Liverpool and Chelsea have won it in. In addition, he has also won three Premier League titles.

As well as the manager, there has also been speculation surrounding the futures of star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who both have one year remaining on their current deals.

Reports say Chilean Sanchez, 28, has been offered a new £300,000-a-week contract, while German Ozil, 28, has refused to sign a £250,000-a-week deal.

Striker Danny Welbeck said: "It is obvious to see how important [Sanchez] is to that team with his great abilities on the pitch and his attitude off it.

"I can't comment on his situation at the moment but it is not great to lose your best players."