Claude Puel: Southampton sack manager after one season in charge

Puel presided over 19 wins, 10 draws and 18 defeats in all competitions at Southampton

Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel after one season in charge.

The 55-year-old Frenchman, who was appointed in June 2016, led Saints to eighth in the Premier League last season despite losing 16 games.

They also reached the League Cup final, their first major final since 2003.

A Southampton statement read: "The search for a new management team is under way. We are confident that we will find the right fit in line with the long-term vision of the club."

Puel spent four years as manager of Nice before replacing Ronald Koeman, who led Southampton to sixth in the table in 2015-16.

Southampton were beaten 3-2 by Manchester United in the League Cup final in February.

They managed only one win in their final eight league matches of the season and scored one goal in the last six games.

The club statement read: "Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year.

"The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the EFL Cup final, a day our fans will always treasure."

Puel is the third manager to leave Southampton in the past three years, following Mauricio Pochettini's departure for Tottenham and Koeman's move to Everton.