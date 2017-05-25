Atsu, Wakaso, left out of Ghana squad

Christian Atsu is one of several high-profile players omitted by Kwesi Appiah

Christian Atsu has been left out of the 30-man Ghana squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The 25-year-old forward is one of several high-profile players omitted by Kwesi Appiah in his first squad since his second coming as Black Stars coach.

Atsu, who signed for newly-promoted English Premier League side Newcastle United this week, is joined on the sidelines by Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Razak Brimah.

No official explanation has been given for the decision to drop Atsu, Wakaso, Badu and Brimah but Appiah has made it clear that he will cast his net far and wide in search of new talent to take Ghana forward.

Appiah has included seven players from the domestic league in a squad that will also play friendly internationals against the United States and Mexico.

Abdul-Majeed Waris, the striker overlooked by former coach Avram Grant for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon, has been given a chance to revive his international career as a Black Star.

Appiah has also kept faith with regulars such as captain Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brother, Andre and Jordan.

The Nations Cup qualifier against Ethiopia will take place on 11 June in the second city of Kumasi.

The Black Stars will travel to the US for a date with Mexico in Houston, Texas, on (28 June) and the US in Connecticut (1 July).

Goalkeepers:

Richard Ofori (Wa Allstars); Adam Kwarasey (Brondby, Denmark); Felix Annan (Kotoko); Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Defenders:

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA); Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England); Lumor Agbenyenu (Munich 1860, Germany); Daniel Darkwah (Aduana Stars, Ghana); John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey); Rashid Sumalia (Al Gharafa, Qatar); Nicholas Opoku (B.Chelsea, Ghana); Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA); Jerry Akaminko (Eskiserhispor, Turkey); Samuel Sarfo (Liberty, Ghana)

Midfielders:

Mohammed Abu (Columbus Crew, USA); Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy); Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey); Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany); Kingsley Sarfo (Sirius, Sweden); Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak); Yaw Yeboah (FC Twente, Holland); Godsway Donyoh (Nordjaelland, Denmark); Andre Ayew (West Ham, England); Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium); Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland)

Forwards:

Asamoah Gyan (Al Alhi, UAE); Jordan Ayew (Swansea City, England); Majeed Waris (Lorient FC, France); Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland)