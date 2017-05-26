Michael Raynes: Crewe Alexandra sign Carlisle United defender

From the section

Manchester-born Michael Raynes has scored 15 goals in his career

Crewe Alexandra have signed defender Michael Raynes from Carlisle United, following his decision to turn down a new offer at Brunton Park.

Raynes, 29, has signed a two-year deal with a further year's option.

He helped Carlisle reach this season's League Two play-off semi-finals.

The ex-Rotherham, Oxford and Scunthorpe defender, who has made 368 league appearances, is manager David Artell's second signing of the week after striker Jordan Bowery joined the Alex.

