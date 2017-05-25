BBC Sport - Manchester United: Jose Mourinho praises victory 'of the humble people'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says at times this season he thought his side were the "worst in the world" but praises a victory for "the humble people" after his side's 2-0 victory over Ajax in the Europa League.
