BBC Sport - Manchester United: Jose Mourinho praises victory 'of the humble people'

Mourinho praises victory for 'the humble people'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says at times this season he thought his side were the "worst in the world" but praises a victory for "the humble people" after his side's 2-0 victory over Ajax in the Europa League.

MATCH REPORT: Ajax 0-2 Manchester United

WATCH MORE: Man Utd & Ajax pay tribute to Manchester victims

Top videos

Video

Mourinho praises victory for 'the humble people'

Video

Arsenal can save their season with FA Cup win - Conte

Video

I do not miss F1 - Rosberg

Video

'Fantastic' Bradshaw wins pole vault with GB record

Video

'This is the place...': A tribute to victims of the Manchester attack

Video

The funniest moments from this season's FA Cup

Video

Wright v James: FA Cup Line-up Jenga Thriller

Video

Clubs like Chelsea always want more success - Hazard

Video

Palmer on Monaco's glamour and Crystal Palace

Video

'We tried to lift the spirits of Manchester'

Video

Robbie, A.Dot & Adele give their FA Cup final predictions

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Sailing with St Denys Sailing club

Drascombe Sailing Rally Chichester Harbour
Two women in kayaks

Go Canoeing - Guided Tour; Explore the River Wye

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired