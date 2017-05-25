BBC Sport - Manchester United win Europa League: 'We tried to lift the spirits of Manchester'
'We tried to lift the spirits of Manchester'
- From the section Football
Manchester United players including Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Chris Smalling and Paul Pogba dedicate their Europa League win to the victims and people affected by Monday's attack on Manchester Arena.
MATCH REPORT:Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
WATCH MORE: Man Utd & Ajax pay tribute to Manchester victims
