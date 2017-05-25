Marco Silva: Hull City manager resigns after the club's relegation

Hull won eight home league games last season but only once away

Marco Silva has resigned as Hull City manager after the club's relegation.

The Portuguese, 39, replaced Mike Phelan in January on a deal until the end of the season but could not save them from the drop to the Championship.

He led Hull to six wins from his 18 Premier League games, with relegation confirmed after a 4-0 defeat by Crystal Palace on 14 May.

In a statement, Hull said they were "disappointed" by the departure of a "firm fans' favourite".

The club were relegated in the penultimate week of the season and Silva said at the time: "It's my goal as a manager to work in the Premier League."

The former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos manager has been linked with Watford after the dismissal of Walter Mazzarri, but said recently he had not received an offer from the Hornets or any other club.

"Everyone knows when you have the chance to work in the Premier League, you don't want to work in Championship, it's normal," he said last week.

A statement from Hull said Silva "will be forever remembered for his efforts to maintain our Premier League status".

It added: "Unfortunately, after considering his future, he has chosen to leave in order to further his career."

Assistant head coach Joao Pedro Sousa, first team coach Goncalo Pedro and goalkeeping coach Hugo Oliveira have also left the club.