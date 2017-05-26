FA Cup final: Arsenal v Chelsea 2002 - where are they now?

Arsenal and Chelsea have only featured in one previous FA Cup final in 2002 - when the Gunners defeated their London rivals 2-0.

Wembley was being rebuilt, so the match was played at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff and was most notable for the stunning - and some would say unexpected - strike from Ray Parlour that sealed victory for Arsene Wenger's team.

Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp, Marcel Desailly - there were plenty of big names on the pitch back then, but what are they up to now?