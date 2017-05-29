German Bundesliga - Round 1 of German Bundesliga play-offs - 2nd Leg
Eintracht Braunschweig0VfL Wolfsburg1

Eintracht Braunschweig 0-1 (0-2 agg) VfL Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg defender Vieirinha celebrates scoring against Eintracht Braunschweig
Wolfsburg were champions of Germany in 2009

Wolfsburg secured their place in the Bundesliga next season after beating Eintracht Braunschweig 2-0 on aggregate in the relegation play-off.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, the 2009 champions doubled their advantage when Portuguese defender Vieirinha rifled home a first-time shot.

Wolfsburg, second in the table in 2015, finished 16th in the 18-team table after losing half of their 34 games.

Braunschweig finished third in the second tier to make the play-offs.

Wolfsburg's boss is Andries Jonker, who left his role as Arsenal's academy manager to become the club's third head coach of the season in February.

Frenchman Valerien Ismael and Dieter Hecking, now at Borussia Monchengladbach, were sacked earlier in the season.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner, who steered the Yorkshire club to the Premier League for the first time on Monday, turned down the chance to take charge of Wolfsburg in December.

Braunschweig will remain in the second tier next season, while Stuttgart and Hannover were automatically promoted to the top flight, taking the place of Darmstadt and Ingolstadt, who were relegated.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Bayern Mun34257289226782
    2RB Leipzig34207766392767
    3Bor Dortmd341810672403264
    4TSG Hoffenheim341614464372762
    51. FC Köln34121395142949
    6Hertha BSC34154154347-449
    7SC Freiburg34146144260-1848
    8Werder Bremen34136156164-345
    9B Gladbach34129134549-445
    10Schalke341110134540543
    11Eintracht Frankfurt34119143643-742
    12Bayer Levkn34118155355-241
    13FC Augsburg34911143551-1638
    14Hamburger SV34108163361-2838
    15Mainz 0534107174455-1137
    16VfL Wolfsburg34107173452-1837
    17FC Ingolstadt3488183657-2132
    18Darmstadt 983474232863-3525
    View full German Bundesliga table

