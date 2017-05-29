Eintracht Braunschweig 0-1 (0-2 agg) VfL Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg were champions of Germany in 2009

Wolfsburg secured their place in the Bundesliga next season after beating Eintracht Braunschweig 2-0 on aggregate in the relegation play-off.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, the 2009 champions doubled their advantage when Portuguese defender Vieirinha rifled home a first-time shot.

Wolfsburg, second in the table in 2015, finished 16th in the 18-team table after losing half of their 34 games.

Braunschweig finished third in the second tier to make the play-offs.

Wolfsburg's boss is Andries Jonker, who left his role as Arsenal's academy manager to become the club's third head coach of the season in February.

Frenchman Valerien Ismael and Dieter Hecking, now at Borussia Monchengladbach, were sacked earlier in the season.

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner, who steered the Yorkshire club to the Premier League for the first time on Monday, turned down the chance to take charge of Wolfsburg in December.

Braunschweig will remain in the second tier next season, while Stuttgart and Hannover were automatically promoted to the top flight, taking the place of Darmstadt and Ingolstadt, who were relegated.