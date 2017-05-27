Italian Serie A
Roma17:00Genoa
Venue: Olimpico

Roma v Genoa

Francesco Totti
Totti has made 27 appearances this season, but only six of them have been starts

Francesco Totti "will play a large portion" of the Serie A match against Genoa on Sunday in his final appearance for Roma, boss Luciano Spalletti has confirmed.

The 40-year-old forward, who is unlikely to start, has scored 307 goals in 785 games for his only club.

He is expected to become a Roma director but a statement in May has led to reports he could play on elsewhere.

"Totti will play the most important part of the game," said Spalletti.

Roma director of football Monchi has said Totti would retire at the end of the season and become a director.

Totti's statement on Thursday said it would be "the last time I can wear Roma's jersey" and added: "From Monday I'm ready to go again. I'm ready for a new challenge."

Spalletti has regularly brought Totti on as a late substitute this season and been angered by questions over the forward's playing time.

He says the most important thing on the final day of the season is winning. Lazio are only one point behind Roma as they battle for the Champions League group stage spot.

"The risk is that your mind starts to wander elsewhere to equally exciting, important and thrilling events and you lose sight of your primary target," Spalletti said. "What sort of party would it be without three points?

"First and foremost, we must remember to approach this match in the right way as we've always done."

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Sunday 28th May 2017

    • Roma17:00Genoa
    • Cagliari14:00Milan
    • Sampdoria17:00Napoli
    • Crotone19:45Lazio
    • Fiorentina19:45Pescara
    • Inter Milan19:45Udinese
    • Palermo19:45Empoli
    • Torino19:45Sassuolo
    View all Italian Serie A fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Juventus38284675274888
    2Roma37273787365184
    3Napoli37258490375383
    4Atalanta38219862412172
    5Lazio37217973482570
    6Milan371891056431363
    7Inter Milan371851467472059
    8Fiorentina371611106155659
    9Torino371214116663350
    10Sampdoria371212134751-448
    11Sassuolo37137175558-346
    12Udinese37129164551-645
    13Cagliari37135195375-2244
    14Bologna38128184056-1644
    15Chievo38127194361-1843
    16Genoa3799193661-2536
    17Empoli3788212859-3132
    18Crotone3787223157-2631
    19Palermo3758243176-4523
    20Pescara3738263579-4417
    View full Italian Serie A table

