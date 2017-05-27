Roma v Genoa

Totti has made 27 appearances this season, but only six of them have been starts

Francesco Totti "will play a large portion" of the Serie A match against Genoa on Sunday in his final appearance for Roma, boss Luciano Spalletti has confirmed.

The 40-year-old forward, who is unlikely to start, has scored 307 goals in 785 games for his only club.

He is expected to become a Roma director but a statement in May has led to reports he could play on elsewhere.

"Totti will play the most important part of the game," said Spalletti.

Roma director of football Monchi has said Totti would retire at the end of the season and become a director.

Totti's statement on Thursday said it would be "the last time I can wear Roma's jersey" and added: "From Monday I'm ready to go again. I'm ready for a new challenge."

Spalletti has regularly brought Totti on as a late substitute this season and been angered by questions over the forward's playing time.

He says the most important thing on the final day of the season is winning. Lazio are only one point behind Roma as they battle for the Champions League group stage spot.

"The risk is that your mind starts to wander elsewhere to equally exciting, important and thrilling events and you lose sight of your primary target," Spalletti said. "What sort of party would it be without three points?

"First and foremost, we must remember to approach this match in the right way as we've always done."