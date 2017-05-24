Man Utd player ratings in Europa League win over Ajax

Manchester United won the Europa League for the first time

Manchester United will be playing Champions League football again next season after winning the Europa League with a 2-0 victory against Ajax.

The Red Devils also completed a clean sweep of major trophies as goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan won an emotional final in Stockholm.

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty rates the performances of the United players.

Sergio Romero (goalkeeper) - 6

Had one simple shot to field in the first half but otherwise an untroubled night.

Antonio Valencia (right-back) - 7

Valencia passed the captain's armband to Wayne Rooney when the striker came on late in the game

Solid defensively and an attacking threat from the man who started the night as captain.

Chris Smalling (centre-back) - 6

Got the nod over Phil Jones and did what he had to do.

Daley Blind (centre-back) - 6

One of two crucial clearances but not a testing 90 minutes.

Matteo Darmian (left-back) - 7

Solid, dependable and never in any difficulty.

Marouane Fellaini (midfield) - 6

Usual threat in the air helped create United's second goal and also ensured they overpowered Ajax in midfield.

Ander Herrera (midfield) - 7

Excellent display from United's player of the season but marred by some unnecessary play-acting near the end.

Paul Pogba (midfield) - 8

Pogba's deflected effort gave Manchester United the lead

Showed signs of why he is so highly regarded - helped United dominate midfield and scored with a deflected shot.

Juan Mata (attacking midfield) - 7

Busy, inventive and a threat. Now one of Mourinho's trusted men after he was sold by the Portuguese at Chelsea.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (attacking midfield) - 6

Mkhitaryan doubled United's lead in the second half

Tough first half when committed silly fouls and got booked but demonstrated once more he can be relied upon to score a crucial goal.

Marcus Rashford (striker) - 6

Hard night's work for the youngster, who got little joy but never stopped running for a second.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard (for Mkhitaryan 74 minutes): Looked like he might add to his tally of goals in major finals when he ran clear but was denied by a late tackle.

Anthony Martial (for Rashford 82 minutes): No rating.

Wayne Rooney (for Mata 89 minutes): No rating.