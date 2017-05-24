Harry Clifton: Young midfielder signs one-year contract extension with Grimsby

Grimsby Town finished 14th in League Two this year after winning promotion from the National League in 2015-16

Midfielder Harry Clifton has signed a one-year contract extension with League Two side Grimsby Town.

Clifton, 18, spent the 2016-17 season on loan with Grantham Town in the Evo-Stik League Northern Premier division.

He turned professional in July 2015 after coming through the academy, but is yet to play a game for the Mariners, who finished 14th this season.

However, Clifton has earned a new deal after impressing manager Russell Slade, who replaced Marcus Bignot in April.