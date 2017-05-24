BBC Sport - Manchester attack: Liverpool players pay respect to Manchester victims
Liverpool pay respect to Manchester victims
- From the section Football
Before their friendly at the ANZ Stadium, players from Liverpool and Sydney FC pay respect to the victims of the Manchester attack.
WATCH MORE: Cantona's emotional message to Manchester
Follow BBC News for the latest on the Manchester attack.
Pictures courtesy of LFCTV.
