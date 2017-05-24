BBC Sport - Manchester attack: Liverpool players pay respect to Manchester victims

Liverpool pay respect to Manchester victims

Before their friendly at the ANZ Stadium, players from Liverpool and Sydney FC pay respect to the victims of the Manchester attack.

WATCH MORE: Cantona's emotional message to Manchester

Follow BBC News for the latest on the Manchester attack.

Pictures courtesy of LFCTV.

