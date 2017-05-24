Zambia the first African team to qualify for U-20 second round

Reza Shekari of Iran battles with the Zambian defenders during their Group C match in Jeju

Zambia produced a remarkable second half performance to beat Iran 4-2 at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in South Korea on Wednesday.

The African champions fought back from 2-0 down to win this Group C encounter played in the city of Jeju and book their place in the second round.

As the Zambians struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, Iran took full advantage and Reza Shakari's brace had their fans in dreamland.

But they were a team reborn when the second half got underway as they pinned the Iranians deep in their own territory.

Fashion Sakala gave reduced the arrears in the 53rd minute before Enock Mwepu equalised with a well taken shot five minutes later,

Further strikes from Emmanuel Banda and Patson Daka then sealed a stunning win for the African side.

